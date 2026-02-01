Indian woman runs Manali to Leh within 100 hours, enters Guinness World Records

Advertisement

New Delhi: Sufiya Sufi, India’s ultra-distance and long-distance runner, has entered into Guinness World Records for finishing her long stretch run in just 98 hour and 29 minutes and has also received certification for her outstanding performance.

Sufiya Sufi becomes the only woman to achieve this milestone as she covered 480 km across five Himalayan passes within 100 hours by running Manali to Leh.

The proud moment came to everyone’s eyes when Sufiya Sufi posted her achievement on her X handle and thanked her sponsors and everyone who trusted, supported, and believed in her.

Sufiya Sufi Runner on her X handle has stated that, “The record was made and approved in 2023, but the Official Certificate decided to take the scenic route through delivery gateways and Indian Customs. Now it’s finally home.”

The post by Sufiya has received a lot of praises and many people have come up on her X post to congratulate her on her big achievement that she made in 2023.

Sufiya Sufi is not new in this field she has previously achieved and set many Guinness World Records, she became the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and also completed the Golden Quadrilateral run of over 6,000 km across India.

Look at the post here:

The fastest run from Manali to Leh, across all five high passes. 🏔️🏃🏻‍♀️

A high altitude endurance running challenge with elevation gain of more than 8500 meters. Target: 100 hours.

Finished in 98 hours 27 minutes. The record was made and approved in 2023, but the Official… pic.twitter.com/IHArGML81V — Sufiya Sufi Runner (@sufirunner) January 31, 2026

