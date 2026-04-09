Indian tanker ‘Green Asha’ with 15,400 tonnes of LPG crosses Hormuz

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New-Delhi: An India-flagged vessel carrying around 15,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the going tensions between the United States (US), Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

The vessel is currently docked at the Mumbai port.

“Today, JNPA proudly welcomed Green Asha an India-flagged LPG vessel that has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, and has moored at JNPA’s liquid berth operated by BPCL-IOCL,” the port said in a statement. “This is a significant milestone as it is the first such vessel to reach JNPA since the onset of the war, ” government statement shared on social media.

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The port further said the crew members and staff of the vessel are safe and secure, adding that the tanker’s arrival shows the ability of maritime operations to function amid complex geopolitical conditions while ensuring the steady supply of essential LPG to the nation.

Green Asha’ is the ninth Indian-flagged vessel to cross the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most critical water transit points in the world, since the start of the Iran war.