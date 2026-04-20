Indian Railways to operate 18,262 summer special train trips nationwide over three months

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New Delhi: Indian Railways is operating special trains during the Summer Season 2026 to address the anticipated rise in passenger demand and ensure a smooth and convenient travel experience.

Railways have taken significant steps to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during the peak summer season by approving a large number of special train services across the country.

According to the release, from the period from April 15, 2026, to July 15, 2026, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved, which will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand.

Out of these, 660 trains have already been notified, accounting for 11,294 trips, ensuring that a substantial portion of the planned services is already available for passenger booking and travel planning well in advance.

This extensive planning reflects Indian Railways’ proactive approach to managing seasonal passenger rush, especially during vacations, festivals, and peak travel months.

The operation of summer special trains spans across all major zones of Indian Railways, ensuring balanced regional connectivity and efficient passenger handling:

South Central Railway leads with 124 trains (1,184 trips) approved and 76 trains (324 trips) notified.

Western Railway has approved 106 trains (2,078 trips), with 92 trains (1,667 trips) notified.

North Western Railway has approved 76 trains (2,245 trips) and 62 trains (1,878 trips), respectively.

Northern Railway has approved 76 trains (2,090 trips), with 56 trains (1,535 trips) notified.

Central Railway has approved 74 trains (3,082 trips), with 70 trains (2,238 trips) notified.

Southern Railway has approved 72 trains (558 trips), with 38 trains (133 trips) notified.

East Central Railway has approved 64 trains (2,711 trips), with 38 trains (1,060 trips) notified.

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North Central Railway has approved 54 trains (1,163 trips), with 46 trains (688 trips) notified.

North Eastern Railway has approved 52 trains (814 trips), with 34 trains (477 trips) notified.

East Coast Railway has approved 28 trains (410 trips), with 18 trains (88 trips) notified.

West Central Railway has approved 28 trains (408 trips), with 18 trains (192 trips) notified.

Eastern Railway has approved 24 trains (392 trips), with 10 trains (276 trips) notified.

North Frontier Railway has approved 24 trains (220 trips), with 20 trains (141 trips) notified.

South Eastern Railway has approved 20 trains (276 trips), with 18 trains (250 trips) notified.

South East Central Railway has approved 10 trains (122 trips), with 8 trains (70 trips) notified.

South Western Railway has approved 76 trains (509 trips), with 56 trains (277 trips) notified.

The large-scale introduction of summer special trains is expected to significantly benefit passengers by reducing waiting lists during peak travel season, providing additional berths and confirmed travel options.

Enhancing connectivity between major cities and regions and ensuring smoother and more comfortable journeys. By deploying special trains across high-demand routes, Indian Railways is ensuring that passengers experience minimal inconvenience during the summer rush.

With timely planning and large-scale deployment of special train services, Indian Railways continues to prioritise passenger convenience and travel comfort. The extensive coverage across zones and the high number of notified trains reflect a strong commitment to meeting passenger demand efficiently and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience during the summer season.

(Source: ANI)