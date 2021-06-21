Indian Railways to get 50 special trains back on track including Shatabdi Express from June 21

There is good news for the passengers traveling by train. Train services that had remained closed since the ongoing Covid pandemic are gradually getting back on track. About 50 special train services of Northern Railways are beginning from today i.e. Monday, June 21, 2021.

On Monday, three Shatabdi trains left for Chandigarh from New Delhi Railway Station while Dehradun Shatabdi, Kathagodam Shatabdi, and Ajmer Shatabdi trains were also dispatched. There was not much crowd on the train, but in coming days, a large number of bookings are expected, sources said.

The trains which were stopped since the imposition of the coronavirus disease have again grounded the for regular operation. Apart from this many special trains will also run from June 25.

The special trains that resumed include the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express, Delhi Junction-Kotdwara Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti, Kalka-Shimla Express, Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express, Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express, Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express, Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express, and Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express.

According to the reports, trains will run from Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminal on June 25. From June 22 to July 27, the train from Anand Vihar to Bhagalpur will run every Tuesday. On Monday, this train will return from Bhagalpur junction to Anand Vihar till 26th July. These trains will stop at Sultanganj, Jamalpur, Abhaypur, Kiul, Patna, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Alamnagar, Moradabad, Ghaziabad stations.

The migrant workers will get special benefits from these train services amidst the covid pandemic.