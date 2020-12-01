Indian Railways: Timing Of All These Trains Changed From Today, Check The List Before Traveling

The Indian Railways has changed the time of many trains from today i.e December 1. If you are planning to travel somewhere, then check the timing of the train before that. Western Railway has given information about this through its official tweeter handle.

A new list of timings of these trains has been released by Indian Railways. Let us tell you this includes the names of some special trains of Western Railway including Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

Railways gave information by tweeting

Western Railway has tweeted, ‘Due to operational reasons, some special trains of Western Railway including Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains will be revised from December 1, 2020’.

Railways released the list of train timings

According to the list issued by the railway, there has been a change in the timing of the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express from Mumbai. Along with this, additional stops have been given at Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Borivali station. In such a situation, passengers will get convenience on these routes.

Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express (Everyday, Train no. 02951/02952) Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Special Express (Everyday, Train no. 02953/02954) Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special Express (6 days a week, train number 02009/02010)

Puja special trains will run till 31 December

Let us tell you that the timetable of many other trains has also been changed from the railway side. Let me tell you that the operation of regular trains is closed during the Corona period, but for the convenience of the passengers, the railway is running special trains. Railways has decided to run some Puja special trains till December 31, 2020. All coaches in these trains will be of reserved category and passengers traveling in it will have to follow the standards of Covid-19.