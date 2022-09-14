Indian Railways shares breathtaking pictures of Chenab Bridge, world’s highest rail bridge

Indian Railways has shared some breathtaking photos of the Chenab Bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project, on their social media handle, Twitter.

Though the bridge is not yet open to rail traffic, the view of the bridge among the clouds is one of a kind. The pictures were posted with the caption, “A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge.”

A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qpmaUlApCt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2022

The photos shared by Indian Railways show the arch of the under-construction bridge towering over a sea of clouds. Another photo shows the Sun shining brightly and the bridge appears to be heading into the horizon.

The netizens are completely mesmerized by the stunning pictures of the bridge and complemented the railways for constructing the structure.

The 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel, and posed several challenges for the team that constructed it. The engineers had to overcome the harsh terrain and weather conditions in its completion.

The Chenab Bridge holds the distinction of being the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres above the river bed level. For reference, it is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in France.

“What makes it more special is that this is a developmental initiative and not a leisure expenditure! It is taller than the magnificent Eiffel Tower! This is what you call development at its highest peak!” tweeted one user.

“It’s a remarkable achievement,” said another.

“Just imagine how many challenges they faced while building.. great work, kudos,” another user wrote.