Indian Railways revises ticket cancellation and boarding rules

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New Delhi: The Indian Railways has revised the old ticket cancellation and boarding rules. The new rules were introduced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw yesterday.

The revised changes will come into effect between April 1 and April 15. It aims to provide added convenience to passengers while addressing misuse of the booking system.

New ticket cancellation rules:

Refund now depends on how early the ticket is cancelled.

Passengers cancelling the ticket for more than 72 hours of departure will be refunded with the maximum amount. Only a flat cancellation charge per passenger will be applied.

Passengers cancelling the ticket between 24 and 72 hours will be deducted by 25% of the total refund amount with subject to the minimum charge.

Passengers cancelling the ticket between 24 hours and 8 hours before departure will be deducted by 50%, subject to the minimum charge.

No refund will be allowed for cancellations made less than 8 hours before departure or at the time of departure.

Have a look at the table for a clearer understanding:

Time before departure Rule Deduction More than 72 hours Maximum refund Flat cancellation charge 72 to 24 hours Standard window 25% of fare 24 to 8 hours Late cancellation 50% of fare Less than 8 hours Closed window No refund At departure — No refund

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New boarding rules:

In the new boarding rules, passengers will now have the facility to change the boarding point up to 30 minutes ahead of departure of the train. This rule has come to live keeping in mind the convenience of the people and as it will be useful for major cities that has multiple stations. Passengers will be able to board from any of the stations according to their convenience.

As of now, according to the current rule before it changes to the new revised rule, passengers were allowed to change their boarding station only before the chart preparation.

Earlier rules of ticket cancellation rules:

Earlier, cancellation charges were based on shorter time windows and class-based flat rates.

Passengers cancelling confirmed tickets more than 48 hours before departure paid a flat fee,

Passengers cancelling between 48 hours and 12 hours lost 25% of the fare.

Passengers cancelling within 12 hours and up to 4 hours before departure attracted a 50% deduction.

For waitlisted tickets, a nominal ₹20 plus GST was deducted if cancelled up to 4 hours before departure.

Fully waitlisted tickets were automatically cancelled after chart preparation with a full refund.

Full refunds issued if trains were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours, subject to conditions.