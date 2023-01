New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday cancelled 441 trains due to operational reasons and foggy weather conditions in various parts of the country. Among them 396 have been fully cancelled and has partially canceled 45 trains.

The canceled trains include those running in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and other states. Similarly, 21 trains have been rescheduled and the route of 3 trains has been changed.