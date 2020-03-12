Indian Parliament Cancels Visitors Passes Amid Coronavirus Fears

By IANS
0 25

New Delhi: Amid fear of spread of coronavirus, Parliament on Thursday cancelled the visitors passes in general so as to avoid any contact with outsiders.

Related News

Coronavirus: Dos & Dont’s For Home Quarantine…

Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall As Coronavirus Declared A…

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate

SBI waves off average monthly balance on all savings bank…

When asked about any proposal of adjourning the House, the Speaker said: “NO”.

Speaker Om Birla was asked after he arrived in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi did not comment on the issue. The cases in the country has crossed 60 with the largest jump in casesreported on Wednesday.

You might also like
Nation

Coronavirus: Dos & Dont’s For Home Quarantine & Mask Use Issued By…

Nation

Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall As Coronavirus Declared A Pandemic

Nation

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate

Nation

SBI waves off average monthly balance on all savings bank accounts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.