Indian Parliament Cancels Visitors Passes Amid Coronavirus Fears

New Delhi: Amid fear of spread of coronavirus, Parliament on Thursday cancelled the visitors passes in general so as to avoid any contact with outsiders.

When asked about any proposal of adjourning the House, the Speaker said: “NO”.

Speaker Om Birla was asked after he arrived in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi did not comment on the issue. The cases in the country has crossed 60 with the largest jump in casesreported on Wednesday.