Indian Navy to host International Fleet Review in February 2026 in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will organise the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2026 in Visakhapatnam, where President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet on February 18, the officials announced on Friday.

The event will, for the first time, feature the participation of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Kalvari-class submarines.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral (VAdm) Sanjay Vatsayan said, “Both the US and Russia have confirmed participation in the international fleet review and Milan exercise. They would be sending their ships. Some aircraft are also expected.”

Addressing the press briefing, he added that a large number of countries had been invited to the event and that over 50 countries have expressed their willingness to attend IFR, Milan exercise, as well as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

“We have extended invites to a large number of nations, and so far, we have received responses from over 55 countries that have expressed their willingness to attend all three events. A very large number of navies are also participating through high-level delegations in addition to sending their ships. But as you are aware, we’ve still got four months to go. So these numbers will change as more confirmations come in. And as geopolitics evolves, we cannot predict what will happen in 7 or 15 days. So there will be a change in the numbers. But definitely we’re expecting more than 55. And yes, both the United States as well as Russia are participating. They have indicated that they will be sending their ships, and we are also expecting some aircraft, maybe, but it’s still work in progress,” he said.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan added, “India’s message is that although Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, there is no pause in our interactions with foreign countries, our ongoing exercises, our plans. There is no full stop. We are prepared and deployed for Operation Sindoor. For the rest of our plans, we’ll continue with them as well. So that’s a very simple message.”

Vice Admiral Vatsayan also addressed the presence of foreign powers in the Indian Ocean region, stating that the Navy is constantly vigilant and monitors every vessel operation in the Indian Ocean region, as well as being aware of challenges across all spectrum.

“There is a continuous presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean region due to the ongoing situation. It has always been that and it’s only increasing. At any given point of time, we have a minimum of 40, but going even beyond 50 odd ships that are operating in the Indian Ocean region, and just to assure all of you, we are monitoring each and every one of them. We are aware of what they’re doing, what they’re likely to do, when they come in, when they go out, etc. Challenges remain. You’ve seen what has happened in Madagascar. But the bottom line remains that the Indian Ocean is the main source of transit of goods and oil as far as the world is concerned. That does not change. And with it, it brings its associated challenges with respect to traditional as well as non-traditional issues. It is across the spectrum that we look at, from piracy to human trafficking to drugs and so on and so forth. So these challenges are there and we are alive to them. We are ready to meet any contingency,” he said.

On the ongoing naval inductions in the Indian Navy fleet, Vice Admiral Vatsayan said, “This year, we have inducted 10 ships and one submarine, and I am expecting another four ships to be delivered before the end of December. And I think next year we’ve got 19 vessels which are likely to be inducted, and most of them should be commissioned by December. And next to next year, about 13 ships that we are expecting to be delivered to the Indian Navy.”

The International Fleet Review will be held alongside the Milan naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

Milan is a biennial multilateral naval exercise conducted under the Eastern Naval Command, while IONS, conceived by the Indian Navy in 2008, is a forum that promotes maritime cooperation among navies of the Indian Ocean region.

The first edition of IONS was held in February 2008 in New Delhi, with India serving as the chair for two years. (ANI)