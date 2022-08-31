Indian Navy To Get New Ensign, To Be Unveiled On September 2

Indian Navy To Get New Ensign, To Be Unveiled On September 2

The Indian Navy is all set to get a new ensign on September 2. This new ensign will “do away with the colonial past”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling the new ensign while commissioning INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenously-built aircraft carrier.

“At 9:30 AM on September 2, the Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi,” said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. The statement also said, “During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past, and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage”.

After independence the Indian Armed forces had continued using colonial flags and badges till January 26, 1950, when a change to Indianised pattern was made.

This will be the fourth time the ensign for the Indian Navy has been changed since 1950.

On January 26, 1950, the Naval emblem and flag were changed to mark the independence of India. The red St. George’s cross was retained from the British legacy, but the union jack flag was replaced with Indian Tricolour on the top left corner of the flag.

On August 15, 2001, the Red St. George’s Cross was removed and the Indian Navy Crest in Navy Blue colour was added.

The St. George’s cross was added back again in 2004 along with the Ashoka emblem in the intersection, along with the removal of the Indian Navy crest.

Finally, in 2014, keeping in accordance with the directive by the Union Home Ministry, the national motto “Satyameva Jayate” was added under the Ashoka Emblem. This flag is the one being currently used. It has the red St. George’s cross with Ashoka Emblem in the intersection and “Satyameva Jayate” below it, along with the Tricolour on the top left corner.

The new design for the flag has not been unveiled, but it is being speculated that the St. George’s cross might be dropped and an anchor might be added to represent the navy.