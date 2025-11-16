Indian Navy to commission MAHE, first of eight ASW-SWC being built by CSL, Kochi

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is poised to script another milestone in its indigenous shipbuilding journey with the commissioning of Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, on November 24, said a release.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, MAHE represents the cutting edge of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance – qualities vital for dominating the littorals.

According to the release, with her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India’s vital maritime approaches.

With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the MAHE-class showcases India’s growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration. Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship’s crest features an ‘Urumi’, the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

Advertisement

The commissioning of MAHE will mark the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants – sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, ‘Mahe’, the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, was delivered to the Indian Navy on 23 Oct 2025.The vessel has been indigenously designed and constructed by CSL, reflecting India’s growing self-reliance in Naval Shipbuilding. It is equipped for underwater surveillance, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations in coastal waters and has advanced Mine Laying capability.

At approximately 78 metres, with a displacement of around 1,100 tons, the ship packs a punch in underwater warfare, with torpedoes, Multifunctional Anti-Submarine Rockets, and advanced radars and sonars.

(ANI)