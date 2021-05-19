Mumbai: The Indian Navy has rescued 184 personnel of the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) from the Barge P-305 near the Bombay High.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kochi and INS Kolkata have returned to Mumbai harbour with rescuees. The INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos are continuing the operation, informed Indian Navy.

The Navy has deployed as many as five warships to mount a difficult rescue operation.

The Indian Navy also launched a helicopter mission on Tuesday morning from INS Shikra for the massive rescue efforts which is spread across over 100 sq kms in the Arabian Sea.

Similarly, 196 personnel on barge SS-3 and 101 personnel on board oil rig Sagar Bhushan are safe and the offshore supply vessels hired by ONGC and SCI towing then to safety. The INS Talwar are also in area, informed Defence PRO.

It is to be noted that the ill-fated barge ‘P-305’ deployed near the Bombay High was “out of control” for three days before cyclone Tauktae caused it to sink in the Arabian sea. The vessel sank on Monday evening as the cyclone barrelled towards Gujarat.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has been carrying out road clearance and restoration work in Diu in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.