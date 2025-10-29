Indian MPs attend meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs

Advertisement

Moscow: A delegation led by MPs Rajkumar Chahar and CN Manjunath from the Lok Sabha and V Sivadasan from the Rajya Sabha represented India at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs in Moscow on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, “An Indian delegation including Honourable Members of Parliament Shri Rajkumar Chahar and CN Manjunath from the Lok Sabha and V Sivadasan from the Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs held today in Moscow.”

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP) which was established in 1999. The APA comprises of 44 Member of Parliaments and 14 observers as of 2019. Each Member Parliament has a specific number of votes in the Assembly based on the size of their population. The APA Charter and Tehran Declaration lay out a vision and framework of cooperation among Asian countries, towards an Asian Integration.

The Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace grew out of the collective desire and concerted effort of legislators and members of civil society in Asia to promote peace in general and in the Asian region, in particular.

The AAPP was established in September 1999 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to promote unity toward the single purpose of peace and a concrete framework for regional cooperation to strengthen human rights protection and democracy. The AAPP was to cultivate strategies for the realisation of peace and the right to development as well as social, cultural, and environmental rights of the people in Asia.

At the first Plenary session of APA, based on Article 11 of the APA Charter, the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Haddad Adel was elected as the first President of the APA for a two-year term of office.

(ANI)