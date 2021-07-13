Indian Medical Association urges Uttarakhand CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra

Dehradun: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and urged not to allow the proposed Kanwar Yatra in order to control the impeding 3rd wave of -COVID-19.

IMA Uttarakhand State Secretary Ajay Khanna has written about the crowds that may gather for the annual pilgrimage and urged not to allow devotees from outside to enter the state for the Yatra.

“We request you to disallow the proposed Kanwar Yatra in July-August, 2021, as the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is ready to knock on the doors of this country according to several specialists,” added the letter.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Lord Shiva. Millions of participants gather sacred water from the Ganga and carry it across hundreds of miles to dispense as offerings in their local Shiva shrines.

The month of Shraavana is dedicated to Lord Shiva and most devotees observe a fast on Mondays during this month.