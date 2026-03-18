Indian govt orders airlines to keep 60% seats free on all flights

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The Indian government has ordered the airline operators to ensure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are free. The govt directive came after many passengers raised the issue of hidden costs charged for seat selection. They said that they are exploiting the customers through by putting these hidden charges.

In view of these complaints brought by travellers, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation took this step to help passengers.

For those unknown, the airlines currently sets different prices for the flight seats as per their location. In general, the window and aisle seats are more expensive than the ones at the middle row and at the back. Meanwhile, the airlines also puts more charges for the seats with extra leg rooms.

Customers repeatedly ask on social media why they have to pay extra for seat selection and slam operators. The ministry’s rap would hopefully address this concern.

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Through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the ministry has also told airlines to seat passengers travelling on the same PNR together, preferably in adjacent seats. This, too, is a long-standing concern for families and group travellers. Those in a group want to travel together and request fellow flyers to shift to other seats. Some refuse, leading to heated exchanges before take-off. The regulator has also stressed the need to protect passenger rights in cases of delays, cancellations and denial of boarding, and asked airlines to prominently display these rights on their websites, mobile apps, booking platforms and airport counters.

The airlines have been asked to adopt clear and transparent policies for the carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments and pets. This move is aimed at addressing frequent passenger complaints over inconsistent rules and high charges. These policies, the regulator has said, must align with safety and operational requirements but be communicated in a passenger-friendly manner. Airlines have also been asked to communicate passenger rights in regional languages to improve accessibility.

India is now the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, and Indian airports handle over 5 lakh passengers daily. The Civil Aviation Ministry has said passenger facilitation remains its highest priority. The ministry has also launched the UDAN Cafes for affordable food at airports, Flybrary for free access to books and free WiFi at airports.