Indian Govt announces lifelong free railways travel concession for Sena Medal gallantry awardees

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The Indian Government has issued an order to grant railway concession to the awardees of Sana/Nau Sena/Vayu Sena Medal gallantry awards and their spouse. They will get the railway concession in the form of complimentary lifelong first-class/2nd AC passes. With this the recipients of Sana/Nau Sena/Vayu Sena Medal gallantry awards will get free travel for themselves and one companion.

Currently, the Indian Railways provides complimentary lifelong first-class/2nd AC passes to gallantry award winners of Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra and widows of posthumous winners, allowing free travel for themselves and one companion.

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Prior to this order, the Sena Medal (Gallantry), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry), and Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) were not included in the standard 1st Class/II AC free pass rules defined by the Railway Board.

As per reports, senior officials and ministers efforts were made to include Sena Medal (Gallantry), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry), and Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) are not listed in the lifelong free travels benefits.