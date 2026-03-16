Indian-flagged vessel carrying LPG arrives at Mundra Port of Gujarat

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Indian flagged vessel, named Shivalik carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrives in Mundra Port, Gujarat today.

Due to the conflict in the region, the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply, has reportedly been rendered inoperational. However, the Indian-flagged vessels were granted transit through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities.

As per reports, the conflict escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: LPG tanker Shivalik, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz, arrives at the Mundra Port. pic.twitter.com/Az1Mk8E8T6 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026