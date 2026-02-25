Indian Embassy in Seoul issues Travel Advisory for citizens visiting Jeju Island

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian Embassy in Seoul has issued travel Advisory Travel for citizens visiting Jeju Island. The Embassy has urged people to follow guidelines carefully before visiting Jeju Island which will minimise inconveniences for them.

Travel Advisory for the Indian nationals came following the viral post of Sachin Awasthi who is an Indian travel vlogger. Sachin Awasthi shared a post about the dreadful experience he and his wife had undergone while visiting the Jeju Island where they were detained, given treatment like prisoners and later deported back to India.

The statement released by the embassy on X reads, from time to time, it gets to hear about inconveniences caused to Indian travellers or denial of entry/repatriation upon arrival in Jeju Island, Republic of Korea (RoK) under a visa waiver scheme for travel to Jeju Island. To minimise such possibilities, it advised Indian nationals planning to visit Jeju Island to carefully follow the guidelines issued by the Embassy. entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism………Immigration authorities may ask related questions to which answers consistent with tourism objectives would be expected from the visitors. The Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for mainland Korea without a visa is illegal.

Sachin Awasthi experience in Jeju lsland

Sachin and his wife visited the Jeju Island in December 2025. Sachin ahred his experience on social media. He stated, “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait. And we waited.”

He also adds, “Hours passed without clarity. They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside) and also gave us jail food. Nobody told us what was going to happen. They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket.”

“Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. sleeping conditions were worst. Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us.”

“By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely. I’m not sharing this for sympathy or drama. Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS. Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect.”

