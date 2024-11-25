Indian Coast Guard seizes five tonnes of drugs in Andaman

New Delhi: In a major drug haul, Indian Coast Guard has seized a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, said defence officials. The defence officials said that this is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever.

“Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited,” said Defence Officials.

Detailed reports awaited.

