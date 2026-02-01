Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Co-Authors Study on Building Bricks on Mars

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has added another significant scientific achievement to his profile by co-authoring a new research study that explores how bacteria can be used to build construction materials on Mars.

The study, conducted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), examines how microorganisms behave in Martian soil conditions and whether they can help create strong, sustainable structures using local resources. The research addresses a major challenge for future Mars missions: reducing dependence on construction materials transported from Earth.

Earlier experiments had demonstrated that certain Earth bacteria could bind lunar or Martian soil into brick-like structures through a process known as biocementation. However, Mars presents a harsher chemical environment, particularly due to the presence of perchlorates, toxic chlorine-based compounds found in Martian soil at concentrations of up to one per cent.

“Mars is an alien environment. Understanding how Earth organisms respond to such conditions is a very important scientific question,” said Aloke Kumar, associate professor at IISc and corresponding author of the study.

In previous work, the research team used the soil bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii to produce calcium carbonate, which acts as a natural cement binding soil particles together. Guar gum, a natural polymer, was added to improve strength and bacterial survival.

In the latest study, the researchers used a more resilient bacterial strain isolated from soil in Bengaluru. When exposed to perchlorate, the bacteria showed slower growth and signs of stress but unexpectedly produced stronger bricks.

Advertisement

According to first author Swati Dubey, perchlorate stress caused the bacteria to change shape, clump together and release higher amounts of extracellular matrix (ECM)-a network of proteins and molecules that enhances bonding. Electron microscopy revealed that the ECM formed microscopic bridges between bacterial cells and calcium deposits, significantly strengthening the soil structure.

When perchlorate was combined with Martian soil simulant, guar gum and a nickel chloride catalyst, the resulting bricks were more robust than those created without the chemical.

“When studied alone, perchlorate is clearly stressful for bacteria. But in the right mix, it actually helps,” Dubey explained.

Shukla, who is pursuing his master’s degree at IISc alongside astronaut training, said the findings have direct applications for future space missions. Using in-situ resources to build landing pads, roads and habitats could improve safety and reduce mission costs. Uneven terrain has already contributed to failures in past lunar landing attempts, he noted.

“The idea is to rely as much as possible on local resources,” Shukla said. “That will make sustained missions on the Moon and Mars far more practical.”

The study marks Shukla’s entry into published scientific research and highlights India’s growing contribution to space science, extending beyond exploration to innovations that could shape humanity’s future beyond Earth.