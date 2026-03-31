Indian Army swiftly neutrales WWII Era Uxbs in Assam

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Ledo, Burma Camp, Lekhapani: Based on inputs from the civil administration, unexploded ordnance comprising a World War II-era General Purpose bomb and an incendiary bomb was reported at Ledo, Burma Camp, Lekhapani in Assam.

The munitions were discovered by a civilian while digging a pit, posing a serious threat to life and property.

On 31 March 2026, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army promptly mobilised a Bomb Disposal Team to the site. Civilians were immediately evacuated from the vicinity, and a secure perimeter was established, ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols.

The unexploded bombs were carefully secured and transported to a designated safe location away from habitation. They were subsequently neutralised through a controlled operation, eliminating all risk without any collateral damage.

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The operation was executed with professionalism, precision and coordination. The timely response of the Indian Army averted a potential disaster and ensured the safety and reassurance of the local population.

This incident reaffirms the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.

(Source: ANI)

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