Indian Army likely to get Jetpack, Robotic mules for emergency procurement

New Delhi: The Indian Army is looking to purchase Robotic mules and Jetpack suits using fast-track procedures for emergency procurement under the Buy Indian category in an effort to modernise and enhance its capabilities.

The army has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for 48 jetpacks with modern propulsion systems including turbine engines, electric motors, and hybrid systems. The suit is a turbine-based individual mobility platform, that can lift a man safely across varied terrain.

The Army said in the RFP document, the suit must provide controls for safe ascent, safe descent, takeoff and landing, and movement in all directions.

Further, the jetpack’s maximum speed should be over 50 kmph, and its payload carrying capacity should not be less than 80 kg. The equipment should operate satisfactorily in plains, mountains, deserts, and high altitude areas up to 3000 m, the army said.

As per the document, the jetpack should be capable of being stored in weatherproof packages and of being transported by land, sea, or air as required.

Additionally, the Army has issued an RPF for 100 robotic mules and related accessories.

The robotic mules with four legs are designed to operate at altitudes of up to 10,000 feet. They should have characteristics for self-recovery and obstacle avoidance, as well as the ability to navigate autonomously across a variety of terrain.

According to the RFP document, they must be able to function in a temperature range of -20 degrees Celsius to +45 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the robotic mules should be compatible with the European Union’s GNSS and India’s IRNSS satellite navigation system, sought by the Indian Army as per the RFP document.