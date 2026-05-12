Indian Army foils infiltration attempt on LoC; one terrorist killed

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Poonch: Infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army on the LoC KG Sector on Tuesday.

As per the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, an infiltration bid was foiled in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch, neutralising one intruder after detecting suspicious movement 300 metres inside Indian territory.

On X, White Knight Corps wrote, “Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the LoC at around 4 PM today. Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the LoC. One intruder has been neutralised. Own troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector. The Knight stands Vigilant — Every Infiltration Bid Will Fail. We Serve, We Protect!”

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The alert troops of the Indian Army killed one terrorist. Search operation is underway.

Further details awaited.

(Source: ANI)