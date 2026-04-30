Indian Army concludes four-day Advanced Surgical Eye Camp in Leh

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New Delhi: The Indian Army has concluded a four-day Advanced Surgical Eye Camp in Leh, ladakh today.

The camp was conducted at 153 General Hospital to deliver essential services to nation’s most remote and underprivileged borders.

This camp was successfully conducted with the help of civil-military liaison top-tier government leadership and the armed forces collaborated.

The Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, the Northern Command Army Commander was responsible for executing and monitory the mission until its completion. It also highlighted the Indian Army’s commitment to delivering vital healthcare.

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The genesis of this impactful medical mission lay in a shared vision of service is applauded by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The mission was lead by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Adm Arti Sarin. His vision has been the driving force behind these mega surgical eye camps.

According to ANI reports, operating at the very edge of the habitable world, an elite surgical vanguard led by Brigadier (Dr.) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Head of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (R&R), has brought a new dawn of vision to the people of Ladakh.