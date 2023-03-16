Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Mandala, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday. Search operations are underway.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan
Indian army helicopter crash
(File photo| AFP)

Arunachal Pradesh: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Mandala, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the helicopter was reported to have lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) while performing an operational sortie near Bomdila.

Search parties have been launched, and operations are underway to look for the crew in the helicopter.

More details are awaited.

