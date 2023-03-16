Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Mandala, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday. Search operations are underway.
On Thursday morning, the helicopter was reported to have lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) while performing an operational sortie near Bomdila.
Search parties have been launched, and operations are underway to look for the crew in the helicopter.
More details are awaited.