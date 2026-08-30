Indian Army aviation pilots execute high-altitude rescue at 18,600 feet near Nun Kun

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New Delhi: Demonstrating exceptional precision and courage in extreme environments, Indian Army Aviation pilots executed a daring high-altitude casualty evacuation at 18,600 feet near the Nun Kun massif on Saturday, defying fierce winds and treacherous terrain to pull a patient from a sheer mountain slope.

Operating at the outer limits of aviation capabilities, the crew faced a razor-thin window for success as the last available light of the day rapidly faded over the high-altitude zone.

To operate in the thin air of 18,600 feet, where reduced atmospheric density drastically decreases engine performance and rotor lift, the aviators took extreme measures to prepare their machine for the ascent.

All non-essential equipment was removed from the aircraft to lighten the load to the absolute minimum required for flight. The helicopter took off carrying strictly limited fuel to optimise lift capacity while preserving just enough range to complete the extraction.

Upon reaching the casualty’s position, the flight crew encountered strong mountain winds and a steep slope with no conventional landing spot.

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With zero room for error, the aviators held the aircraft in a perilous low hover and executed a critical technical manoeuvre, holding the helicopter stable while balancing with just one skid touching the steep slope. The patient was secured swiftly into the aircraft before the crew lifted off and safely descended.

The successful mission highlights the operational readiness, technical skill, and compassion of Indian Army Aviation, underscoring their commitment to saving lives in the world’s most hostile mountain terrains.

In a post on X, the official account of Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army, said, “In a daring rescue mission at 18,600 ft near Nun Kun, Indian Army Aviation pilots evacuated a casualty from an extremely challenging slope with no landing space and strong winds. With the helicopter lightened by removing non-essential equipment and carrying limited fuel, the aviators executed the evacuation with exceptional precision, courage and determination, including a critical landing with one skid touching the slope. The mission, undertaken at the last available landing window of the day, stands as a testament to the skill, courage and compassion of Indian Army Aviation.”

(ANI)