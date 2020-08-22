The first five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafales prepare to take off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France on July 27, 2020. These five include three single seater and two twin seater aircraft. The ferry of the aircraft is planned in two stages and will be undertaken by the pilots of the IAF, who have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft. The Air to Air Refuelling planned during the first leg of the ferry will be undertaken by these pilots with dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force. The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on 29 July, 2020 i.e Wednesday, subject to weather. No 17 Squadron, the âGolden Arrowsâ, is being raised at this base equipped with Rafale aircraft.
Indian Air Force Station In Ambala Receives Bombing Threats

By KalingaTV Bureau

Chandigarh: A letter to blow up the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, Haryana, where the first batch of five Rafale aircraft are stationed, was received by authorities, police said on Saturday.

The letter was received on Friday after which the authorities lodged a complaint with the nearby police station, a police official told IANS.

As a precaution and to ensure safety security has been beefed up at the Ambala station, he added.

“The letter appears to be a hoax and the handiwork of some mischief-mongers,” a senior police official told IANS.

The air base is surrounded by villages, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjokhara and the National Highway 1-A.

(Inputs From IANS)

