Indian Air Force celebrates 89th foundation day: President Kovind, PM Modi salute air warriors

New Delhi: India celebrates 89th Air Force Day on this day (October 8) to raise awareness about the Indian Air Force (IAF) as an organisation that strives to strengthen national security and authority. It is observed by several nations with an armed force.

Reportedly, Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world. The celebration took place at Hindon Air Force Station located in UP’s Ghaziabad in the presence of the Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers at Hindan airbase.

The parade will included formations with call signs related to the places and people involved in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh. The Vinaash formation flying in the parade showcased the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft. The flypast also included heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.

The air display by Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale at the Hindon airbase on its 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force



On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the IAF and extended his greetings by writing on Twitter “Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.”

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.

President Ram Nath Kovind too congratulated the Air Force for maintaining its standards of excellence and for its capability during peace and war.

Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence

It is pertinent to mention that on this day in the 1932 that the Indian Air Force was officially founded as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Initially, the IAF was known as the Royal Indian Air Force, but in 1950, the prefix Royal was dropped.

The motto of the IAF is ‘Nabha Sparsham Deeptham’, which means ‘touch the sky with glory’. This was taken from the 11th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which comprises the discourse given by Lord Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.