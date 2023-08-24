India walks on moon! Pragyan rover rolls out of Vikram Lander

New Delhi: In the latest development, Pragyan rover has successfully rolled out from the Vikram lander and has initiated exploring the moon’s surface. This marks a major milestone for the ‘Chandrayaan 3’ mission following its historic soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO proudly wrote, “Made in India, Made for the Moon. The Ch-3 rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon!”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:

Made in India 🇮🇳

Made for the MOON🌖! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and

India took a walk on the moon ! More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023



After a successful landing on 6:04 PM on Wednesday, Chandrayaan 3 underwent a waiting period for the lunar dust to settle down. Following this, the process of rolling out of Pragyan rover was initiated.

Pawan K Goenka, Chairman, National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre shared an image of Pragyan coming out from Vikram lander after reaching the moon.

Opting for a flat region on the moon’s surface, Chandrayaan-3 soft-landed on the moon’s South pole. It also captured an image of the landing site via an imager camera. Presently, the Pragyan rover has successfully rolled out of Vikram lander and is on its moon-exploration mission.