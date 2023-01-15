India to showcase northeastern states during its G20 presidency

Guwahati: India during its one-year tenure of G20 presidency will showcase the North-East part of the country. North-East India has remained unexplored by many despite its breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage.

More than 200 G20-related meetings will take place across the country and some of it will also be held in northeast India. Meetings will also take place in Arunachal Pradesh as well, one of the northeastern states.

The Indian government is investing heavily on the infrastructure development of the northeastern part of the country.

There are eight states in northeast India — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

“For us, the North-East is not an endpoint but a gateway to security and prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated earlier that the government- accelerated Development Initiatives in North-East have transformed ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’, leading to all round developments in the northeast region, enabling all the states to improve trade with SouthEast Asian Nations.

He said the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Master Plan would act as force multiplier in developing infrastructural facilities in the northeast region.

“Whether it is road construction, expansion of railways or improvement of waterways, through Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, we are committed to strengthen the pace of development. We have also made a lot of progress in the field of energy. We have ensured the progress in Solar and Hydel Projects, and have done the work of providing electricity in every nook and corner.”

India’s participation in the G20 process stems from the realisation that as a major developing economy India has a vital stake in the stability of the international economic and financial system. India has been actively involved in the G20 preparatory process both at the Sherpas Track and the Financial Track since its inception.

“…We must come together and discuss new ideas to promote the tourism sector within the Northeast region as we get ready to preside over G20 countries also. We must work towards positioning India as one of the leaders in the tourism sector by 2047,” India’s Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said to the media.

In recent years, the government has been promoting and implementing the idea of ‘Destination NorthEast India’ with full thrust. One of the most important factors in achieving the country’s overall development goals is the northeast, which has the potential to be the nation’s powerhouse due to its geostrategic location and availability of natural resources.

Enhancing the region’s road and airport connectivity, building dams, establishing the nation’s first National Sports University, and other development projects are all evidence of the development in the region. Further, the rapid development of the rail network in the northeast is yet another step to accelerate connectivity, reported media.

Moreover, compared to 2014, digital connectivity has increased by four times along with the ongoing installation of 6,000 mobile network towers. Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North-East Region (PM-DevINE), a flagship programme to fund infrastructure, support social development projects, and enable livelihood activities, and the National Ropeways Development Programme, “Parvatmala”, to increase connectivity in the hilly areas are also being implemented on full thrust.

(IANS)