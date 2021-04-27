India To Receive First Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia On May 1

By WCE 7
india sputnik v
Pic Credits: EuropeanUnion

New Delhi: India will receive the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from Russia on May 1, said the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Initially the supply will be limited which will ramp up over the next two to three months. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

Russian supplies of vaccine would help India to navigate its way out of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, added the head of RDIF.

Russia`s RDIF sovereign wealth fund has already signed agreements with five leading Indian manufacturers for over 850 million doses of the vaccine a year.

You might also like
Nation

Supreme Court Extends Limitation Period To File Cases Due To Covid-19 Surge

Nation

Australia Suspends All Passenger Flights From India Until May 15

Nation

Covid Surge: Election Commission Of India Bans All Victory Processions After Poll…

Nation

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Covid Death Data Is Being Fudged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.