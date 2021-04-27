India To Receive First Batch Of Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia On May 1

New Delhi: India will receive the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from Russia on May 1, said the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev.

Initially the supply will be limited which will ramp up over the next two to three months. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.

Russian supplies of vaccine would help India to navigate its way out of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, added the head of RDIF.

Russia`s RDIF sovereign wealth fund has already signed agreements with five leading Indian manufacturers for over 850 million doses of the vaccine a year.