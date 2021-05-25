New Delhi: India on Tuesday announced the opening of a new Consulate General in Addu City in the Maldives this year, a move to augment India’s diplomatic presence.

The opening of the Consulate General in Addu City will also provide market access to Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is also a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” said a Cabinet note.

“Augmentation of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

India and the Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. Maldives occupies an important place in the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and the ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision of the Government of India.

The momentum and energy in the bilateral relationship has reached unprecedented levels under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Solih, a Cabinet note mentioned.