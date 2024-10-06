India to host Malabar 2024 Naval exercise from October 8 to 18

India is all set to host the Maritime Exercise Malabar 2024 from October 8 to 18. The Naval exercise will beginn with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, and will be followed by the Sea Phase. Australia, Japan, and the United States will also participate in this year’s exercise.

The Malabar Naval Exercise was initiated as a bilateral drill between the US and Indian Navies in 1992. Now, it has evolved as a key multilateral event aimed at improving mutual understanding, interoperability, and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.

At the exercise, the Indian Navy will showcase various platforms such as guided missile destroyers, frigates, submarines, and aircraft. Meanwhile, the other country Navy’s will also deploy their warships, helicopters, and maritime patrol aircraft. Special Forces from all four nations will participate.

The Navy’s will also perform various activities such as anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and surface warfare operations. The aim of the exercise is to enhance cooperation.

A Distinguished Visitors’ Day is planned for October 9, during which Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar will host delegations from the participating nations. A Joint Press Conference will also take place during the Harbour Phase.

This year’s edition is expected to be the most comprehensive, incorporating complex operational scenarios at sea.

