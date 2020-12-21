Ahmedabad: The world’s biggest wildlife park will be coming up in Jamnagar in Gujarat, said the state government official on Friday.

The zoo is being developed by Reliance Industries, said the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das.

The additional chief secretary announced about the project during a presentation in Gujarat at a virtual conference under ”ASSOCHAM Foundation Week”

The world’s biggest zoo has been decided to be named as ‘Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom’ that will be spread over 250 acres.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has informed that the details of the project report has been submitted along with the main layout plan by Reliance Industries Limited for the biggest zoo that has to be built in Gujarat. The report was approved by the 33rd Meeting of CZA on February 12, 2019.

According to the plan shared by the CZA, the new zoo will have birds and animals from all over world in different sections of name like Frog House, Dragon’s Land, Insectarium, Land of Rodent, Aquatic Kingdom, Forest of India, Marshes of West Coast, Indian Desert and Exotic Land.

Among the animals that are expected to be a part of the world’s biggest zoo are African Lion, Cheetah, Jaguar, Indian Wolf, Asiatic Lion, Pygmy Hippo, Orangutan, Lemur, Fishing Cat, Sloth Bear, Bengal Tiger, Malayan Tapir, Gorilla, Zebra, Giraffe, African elephant and Komodo Dragon.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)