India to develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals: Union Electronics & IT Min

New Delhi: India to develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals over 10 years, informed Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a tweet today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched SemiconIndia on 1st of January 2022. One of the key elements was that India will develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals over ten years. A new course curriculum has been developed, the Union Minister informed in the tweet. A
Besides, two new programs was also launched – a BTech program in semiconductors and the second is a Diploma program in semiconductors.
