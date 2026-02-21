Advertisement

New Delhi: India is all set to commission its third nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), ‘INS Aridhaman’ in marine waters soon around April or May.

It is reportedly said that INS Aridhaman is built at the Ship Building Centre under the highly classified programme of Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV). This launch will mark as a major milestone in India’s indigenous submarine capabilities with boosting the country’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.

Moreover, INS Aridhaman is currently under its final sea trials before leaving it free to roar underwater. Its system validation and weapon integration is nearly in its completion phase.

The to be soon commissioned Arihant-class submarine is larger and more capable than its predecessors INS Arihant and INS Arighaat which are of 6,000 tonnes and INS Aridhaman is 1000 tonnes aloft which totals it to 7,000 tonne.

Additionally, it is specially designed to carry the 24 K-15 Sagarika SLBMs with 750 km range and eight K-4 SLBMs having 3,500 km range with the capability to reach most parts of Asia and enhance the strike reach and survivability of India.

Furthermore, this addition would also help India to consolidate its position among the selected group of countries like the US, Russia, France, the UK and China which would significantly mark yet another step in indigenous defence capability.

It is to be noted that the commission is set to be underwater on time as Pakistan is acquiring eight advanced Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines from China under a $5 billion 2015 deal to bolster its naval capabilities.