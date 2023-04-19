India to become world’s most populas country surpassing China

India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populas country with almost three million more people in the middle of this year, according to the latest data from the United Nations.

The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.

According to the latest data, the United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million. The data reflects information available as of February 2023.

Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would go past China this month.

According to the UN population officials, it is not possible to specify a particular date due to the uncertainty as when the data will be coming from India and China.

The government data reveals that China’s population has fallen for the first time in six decades. Meanwhile, India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2 per cent since 2011, compared with 1.7 per cent in the 10 years.