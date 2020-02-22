India to be ‘Sone ki Chidiya’ again

New Delhi: Twitterati has been abuzz with aspiration of seeing India returning to its golden days of being “sone ki chidiyan” ever since an estimated 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves were found in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district.

After the Department of Geology and Mining confirmed the news, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: “India will now have the world’s 2nd largest gold reserves.

“The massive Gold discovery in Sonebhadra will further catalyze growth of this beautiful aspirational district, bring positive change in the lives of the people & usher an era of transformation.”

Netizens also reacted to gold discovery in UP’s Sonbhadra district and wrote, “As we have just started the construction of Ram Mandir. Ram Lala has showered his blessings and given sufficient funds for the temple.”

Another wrote, “As stated by GSI Report, India will become the 2nd Largest country in Terms of gold Reserve. Proud Moment for us on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri.”

A post read, “Yogi strikes gold! Two goldmine found in #SonbhadraHills having 3,350 tonne gold ore in UP, 5 times India’s reserves. Revenue from mining witnessed significant jump due to transparency & check in corruption under @myogiadityanath rule @myogioffice.”

A user remarked, “Our ancestors called the area #Sonbhadra & it was so correct… Geological survey finds 3500’s tonnes gold #SonbhadraHills there (sic.).”

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting survey in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra to look for uranium, just days after around 3,000 tonnes of gold reserves were found here, officials said on Saturday.

The survey is being conducted in the Kudri hill region with the help of aeromagnetic system through helicopter. According to officials, the survey is also being done in the neighbouring states.