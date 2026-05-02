India tests disaster info system, citizens got extremely severe alert with loud beeps

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New Delhi: India tests disaster info system and many mobile phones users across the country received Extremely Severe alert message with loud beep sound today.

Government of India issued the notification to try disaster alert system which is developed using indigenous technology. The system is specially designed to deliver real-time emergency messages to warn the citizens of India.

The system will be used to alert the public directly and personally for any emergency ranging from natural disasters to critical public safety threats.

The notification that was received by many of us was written in two languages, English as well as the regional language of the citizen.

It aims to ensure last-mile connectivity during emergencies, even in areas where traditional communication channels may fail. These are the cell broadcast messages that focuses on location-based and network-independent, reaching large number of people simultaneously without congestion or delays.

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As per reports, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is enhancing mobile-based disaster communication systems across the country to ensure the timely dissemination of critical information to its citizens.

Yesterday, the Department of Telecommunications, in a post on X, had confirmed that the message was for testing purpose saying, “If you receive an Alert Message on your phone, do not panic. This is part of the testing of the Emergency Alert System, so that accurate information can be received on time during disasters. During testing, this message may appear repeatedly. Ignore it; you do not need to do anything.”

Look at the post here:

अगर आपके फोन पर Alert Message आए, घबराएं नहीं। यह Emergency Alert System की testing का हिस्सा है,

ताकि आपदा के समय सही जानकारी समय पर मिल सके। Testing के दौरान यह संदेश बार-बार आ सकता है।

इसे अनदेखा करें, आपको कुछ करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।#EmergencyAlerts #StayAlert… pic.twitter.com/z0UdeWoZGT — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 1, 2026