New Delhi: The Government of India is taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are ready to face the challenge and threat poses by the growing pandemic of Covid-19.

Government has made action plans to vaccinate all by end of December (2021) and for the production of 250 Cr. vaccine doses after speaking to several pharma companies. Sputnik arrived in Hyderabad yesterday, discussions are on to get Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson too, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs of India.

The Sputnik can become the first single-dose vaccine in India. Sputnik has already been approved and trials are already started in some other countries.

Worldwide, at least 209 countries have administered more than 1 billion doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. In terms of vaccinating its citizens, India is in the third position compared to other countries.

” We have simplified import rules so private hospitals can import vaccines. The vaccination drive will run for the next 7-8 months. Be assured that everyone will get the vaccine”,Gangapuram Kishan Reddy., Minister of State for Home Affairs of India

It has become possible because Several different vaccines have been developed at record speed, in large part due to years of research on related viruses and billions of dollars in investment. India has vaccinated around 21,85,46,667 as of 2nd June 2021.