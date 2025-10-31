India sets three Guinness World Records titles under “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan”

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has achieved three GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles under the nationwide “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” (SNSPA) campaign, recognising India’s unparalleled commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

According to an official statement from Union Health Ministry, the records achieved include Most people to register for a health care platform in one month – 3,21,49,711 (Over 3.21 Crore), Most people to sign up for a breast cancer screening online in one week – 9,94,349 (Over 9.94 lakh) and Most people to sign up for vital signs screening online in one week (at state level) – 1,25,406 (Over 1.25 lakh)

The Prime Minister launched the nationwide campaign, “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” from September 17 to October 2, 2025, in conjunction with Poshan Maah.

The campaign focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, with the objective of strengthening early detection, ensuring access to essential health services, and empowering families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger and healthier India.

With Service as the resolve and ‘Bharat First’ as the inspiration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, ‘Our mothers, sisters & our women’s power are the foundation of our nation’s progress.’ If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy.”

Reaching every district across the country, the campaign achieved an unprecedented scale with 19.7 lakh health camps with a footfall of more than 11 crore on all healthcare platforms.

Advertisement

More than 20 Ministries actively participated in the campaign, which involved Central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations. The campaign also had participation from Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and officials of all the concerned line ministries, making it a “Whole-of-the-Government” campaign.

Following the “Whole-of-Society” approach, the campaign witnessed unprecedented community participation, with more than 5 lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, more than 1.14 Crore school and college students, 94 lakh SHG members, and 5 lakh other community platform members marking one of the largest community engagement efforts.

Key outcomes of the campaign include over 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes screenings, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, 62.6 lakh Antenatal Care check-ups, 1.43 crore vaccine doses and 1.51 crore anaemia tests.

More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and 2.14 crore individuals participated in counselling and wellness sessions. Over 2.68 lakh Nik-shay Mitra were registered during the campaign with the active participation of My Bharat Volunteers.

This recognition from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ stands as a testament to India’s collective effort, combining government systems, digital health innovation, and community participation, to build a “Healthy Woman, Empowered Family, and Viksit Bharat”.

(Source: ANI)