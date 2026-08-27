India sends 10 tonnes of aid to flood-hit Nepal, US and EU offer support

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New Delhi: Humanitarian aid to flood-ravaged Nepal has been increased by India by first batch of relief materials after flash floods hit Nepal-Tibet border region.

Air Force dispatched a C-130J aircraft carrying about 10 tons of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material and necessary medicines.

A variety of supplies provided contain of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medical kits.

IAF also stated that more sorties will be flown to ferry relief materials with other aircraft,while helicopters are assigned for rescue and evacuation operations.

The offer of help comes in the wake of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on the Prime Minister of Nepal Balendra Shah.

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Modi assured whatever support Nepal wants in terms of rescue and relief efforts and that teams from India were coordinating with the Nepalese authorities.

Nepal’s flood disaster has left the country reeling in devastation and death, killing at least 157 people while hundreds are still missing.

Villages, roads, bridges and hydropower projects were heavily damaged; meanwhile a number of Indian citizens are also feared to be missing.

The USA as well as European Union has stepped forward towards helping Nepal.

The United Nations and international relief agencies are also mobilising supplies and personnel as Nepal continues rescue operations in the flood-affected regions.