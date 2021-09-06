India sees slight decline in daily Covid cases, records 38,948 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: After registering over 40,000 Covid cases daily in the past few days, India witnessed a slight decline with 38,948 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 3,30,27,621, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

At the same time, the country registered 219 new deaths due to Covid, taking the cumulative fatalities to 4,40,752. The mortality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 43,903 Covid infected patients recovered or discharged in the last 24 hours taking the the tally of Covid recovery to 3,21,81,995. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.44 per cent, according to the health ministry’s report.

The active cases in the country stand at 4,04,874, which accounts for 1.23 per cent of the total cases.

As per the ministry’s data, India’s daily Covid positivity rate was reported to be at 2.76 per cent for the last one week, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.58 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 73 days.

A total of 53,14,68,867 Covid samples were tested so far in the country, of which 14,10,649 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, ministry’s data said.

India has so far administered 68.75 crore doses of Covid vaccines, including 25,23,089 doses in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continued to witness a high number of cases with 26,701 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, till Sunday evening. Several of its districts recorded a high number of new cases. Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases with 3,366 followed by Thrissur (3,214), Ernakulam (2,915), Malappuram (2,568), Palakkad (2,373), Kollam (2,368), Thiruvananthapuram (2,103), Kottayam (1,662), Alappuzha (1,655), Kannur (1,356), Idukki (1,001) and Pathanamthitta (947), the Kerala government’s press release said on Sunday.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was reported to have died of Nipah virus in Kerala.