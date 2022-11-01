India sees slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported slight decline in Covid-19 cases with 1,046 fresh infections taking India’s tally to 4,46,54,638, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 53 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,29,077 which includes 46 deaths reconciled by Goa and three by Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

According to the ministry, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent

A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease have rose to 4,41,07,943, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

 

