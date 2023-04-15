India sees slight decline in Covid-19 cases, See details

India logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,753 on Saturday. The active caseload now stands at 53,720

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
covid-19
File Photo

New-Delhi: India on Saturday logged a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases with 10,753, according to Union health ministry data.

With 27 new fatalities, the death toll due the disease has increased to 5,31,091. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%, the health ministry data revealed.

A total of 4,42,23,211 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate of 98.70%.

More details to follow

Also Read: India’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 11k Mark In Last 24 Hours
Abhilasha 6064 news

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.