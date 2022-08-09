India sees sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 12,751 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,31,807.

A total of 16,412 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s cumulative recoveries to 4,35,16,071. The recovery rate remains consistent at 98.51%.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 3.50%, while the weekly positivity rate is 4.69%. The country has conducted over 87.85 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,63,855 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.