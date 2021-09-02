India sees rise in Covid Cases: 47,092 positives, 509 deaths

New Delhi: India on Thursday witnessed surge in new Covid cases with 47,092 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, against Wednesday’s 41,965 cases. At the same time the country created a record in vaccination with 81,09,244 people inoculated in a single day. With this, the total tally rose to 3,28,57,937, according to Union Health Ministry’s data.

Out of total fresh Covid infections reported on Thursday, 32,803 of them were from Kerala alone, the highest among the states.

India also recorded more deaths against previous day. According to the Health Ministry, India reported as many 509 deaths due to Covid, while on Wednesday 460 deaths were recorded. Now, the cumulative deaths due to Covid in the county has risen to 4,39,529.

In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in India were reported at 11,402 to stand at 3,89,583.

The active caseload accounts for 1.19 per cent of the total cases, health ministry’s data shows.

At the same time span, a total of 35,181 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,20,28,825. The recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent, which remained less than 3 per cent for the last 69 days, while the daily positivity rate reported at 2.80 per cent.

A total of 52,48,68,734 samples for COVID-19 were tested up to September 1, of which, 16,84,441 samples were tested yesterday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, 81,09,244 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination in the country to 66,30,37,334 , Health Ministry’s report said.