India sees rise in Covid-19 infections, surpasses 20 k mark

New-Delhi: India on Thursday witnessed rise in Covid-19 infections with a total of 20,139 fresh cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4, 36,89,989.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,557 with 38 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases now stands at 1,36,076. Active cases constitute 0.31% of the country’s total positive cases. While the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.37%. The daily positivity rate is reported to be 5.10%.

A total number of 3.94,774 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted over 86.81 Cr cumulative tests.

On Wednesday, the centre announced to give free booster doses for 18 years above at government centres for next 75 days from Friday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations.