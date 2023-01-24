India sees decrease in daily Covid-19 cases

New-Delhi: India Covid-19 cases have been decreasing from the past few days, with the country logging 89 fresh coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,82,104).

The death toll stands at 5,30,737 with two deaths one from Kerala and one from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the data updated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent. The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,49,436, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.